Read This Sound And Useful Guidance About Hotels

Most people have at some point had an unfortunate experience with a hotel. Maybe the room was dirty, or smelled like smoke, or had mysterious stains on the furniture. Having to spend a night in such a place can really put a damper on your vacation. To avoid this fate, use the following tips.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

To keep your family active and engaged when you are in a hotel far from home, talk to the concierge when you check in to get a list of nearby attractions. At the end of each day, sit down and map out a plan for the next morning. This gives you more vacation time and less time sitting in front of a television waiting to decide what to do.

To make sure that you don't have an allergic reaction to the soaps and shampoos that you find in hotel rooms, bring your own, particularly if you have sensitive skin. While it's nice to find the freebies, the rash that sometimes results is quite unpleasant. Take along your own things to keep things clean.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

One of the best bonuses of a AAA membership is great discounts on booking a hotel. You could also get a surprise that you have an auto club membership that gives you hotel discounts. There are discounts at hotels around the country of 5 percent or more. These savings quickly add up, especially if you are staying for multiple nights in a row.

If you're going to be wanting a massage at your hotel, book it well in advance. Experience a truly special moment with a top masseur or masseuse by asking for your appointment well in advance.

If you plan on bringing your family to a hotel, you should look for family-friendly policies and special deals online. Try using family vacation review sites. You can find many family hotels and resort reviews. Searching through these sites should help you also locate deals to make your trip more enjoyable and affordable.

Avoid using the phone in the hotel to make any calls. If you do not have a mobile phone, it would be a good idea to purchase a prepaid phone to make calls during your stay. The only exception should be if free local calls are included in the room rate.

Get all the information you need before booking a hotel room. In addition to making sure they serve all your basic needs, you should also ask if there are any events planned at the hotel at the same time you will be there. A convention, for instance, can mean you will be in a noisy, crowded hotel.

It is important that you find out how often rooms are vacuumed in a hotel. It may sound silly, but it isn't. Some places use a small sweeper to gather large particles. Many times, they only vacuum when the room is really messy. You should try to get a room that has been recently vacuumed so that it gathers the particles that you cannot see.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

To get the most out of a hotel room on a business trip, look online at the various choices to see which places offer a free happy hour. At the end of a long day of meetings, having a free margarita or beer at your hotel before getting ready for dinner can be quite pleasant.

Talk to a travel agent about potential hotel deals. You may think you'll be paying more by going through a travel agent, but more often than not the opposite is true. Travel agents typically have access to unpublished deals not only for the hotel, but also for airfare and vacation activities.

Before you think you got the best price deal on that hotel, look into whether there are resort fees that you'll be charged. These fees can be up to $25 or more a night. Over a week, that's a lot of cash that you weren't expecting to pay. Be sure you know what to expect.

Book your flight and hotel at the same time to save money. Often travel websites provide greater discounts for package deals. Compare quotes between hotels and airlines.

Always ask for a room upgrade at check-in time. You may be able to upgrade to a larger room or one with a better view by simply asking. Other times you may be able to get an upgrade to a room for a small fee. The best time to check-in is either right at check-in time or late night.

Rely on ratings and reviews more than overall stars. Star ratings can be very deceiving these days. It's better to rely on what honest people have to say about the hotel. Ratings and even more importantly reviews offer that. Dig through them before deciding on which hotel to stay at.

Nothing casts a pall over a vacation like having to stay in a hotel that seems like something out of a horror movie. However, finding the perfect vacation for your next trip can seem impossible at times. With the right advice, doing so becomes a lot easier. Use the tips you have read here to find a great hotel.