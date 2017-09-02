Need Advice About Hotels? Check Out These Tips.

Most people have at some point had an unfortunate experience with a hotel. Maybe the room was dirty, or smelled like smoke, or had mysterious stains on the furniture. Having to spend a night in such a place can really put a damper on your vacation. To avoid this fate, use the following tips.

Do comparison shopping online. Often you"ll need to do some comparison shopping to find the best deals out there. Some quick web searches can do you a lot of good. There you'll see who has the best prices for hotels in the areas you are considering. It can save you some real cash.

When you are staying at a hotel, it is a good idea to leave a small tip for the housekeeping staff. It is best to tip daily instead of waiting until the entire trip has come to an end since there is a chance that the same person will not be assisting you every day.

When going on a trip, it is a good idea to book a vacation package instead of booking each service separately. While it may seem like you are spending a lot more money at once, the reality is that you will be getting a cheaper hotel stay than you would otherwise.

Know your check-in time in advance. Some people forget to find out what time they are allowed in their room; they show up at the hotel only to find their room is not yet ready. If you think you will arrive before check in time, call the hotel and ask if you can come.

If you are going to stay in a hotel, be sure to give them a call the day before you are due to arrive. Hotels are not responsible for calling guests to confirm their reservation; that is up to the guest. Always call the hotel to be sure your room is still reserved.

If you go out to travel quite a bit, it's good to get signed up for a hotel's loyalty program. They provide benefits to travelers who regularly stay in the same hotel chain. You will be able to earn stuff like a free upgrade, an allowance to check out late, and even free stays when you get enough points.

To get the best possible rate for a hotel room, book well in advance of your trip. Rates are markedly higher if you just get the room at the desk. In addition to saving you a lot of money, advance booking will also ensure you aren't left without a room.

To enjoy a tropical destination a bit more quietly, stay away from the large, all-inclusive resorts that bring in quantity but also feature nonstop partying. Instead, choose a smaller resort that also offers shuttles to the major local attractions. You'll have a stay that is more on your terms, especially when it's time to sit out on your patio in the quiet of the night.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

If you don't have your heart set on a certain hotel, try using a website like Hotels.com. These types of sites let you put in bids and then return a list of hotels in your price range. The only drawback is that they may not reveal which hotel you have booked until after you have committed to staying there.

When staying in a hotel room, are you sometimes concerned with the safety and security of your room? For less than $3 dollars you can alleviate these fears. Purchase a rubber doorstop and always pack it with your other essentials when traveling. It is simple to use and is highly effective. Simply wedge the doorstop under the inside of the door. Combined with the door's deadlock, no one stands a chance of coming through your door uninvited.

Stay safe and secure in a hotel. Travelers to hotels are often robbed even when they are inside the room. Use every lock the hotel provides, including the handle lock, chain and deadbolt. Hotels are a magnet for shady characters looking to exploit people who are traveling with a lot of money and valuables.

You should take your time when checking out to ensure that your bill is correct. Travelers often find additional fees for items that weren't used or wanted. For example, many hotels now charge a usage fee for their gyms and swimming pools. If you see you have been charged for an unwanted item, contest the charge with the manager on duty.

Save money by using the hotel restaurant instead of ordering room service. It is fast becoming common practice for hotels to add service charges to food ordered in the room. These fees can add as much as 20% to the bill. Just use the restaurant. You need to get out of that stuffy room anyway.

Do not let bad hotel accommodations spoil your trip. Plenty of research is always the key to finding the best deals. You will open the door to better choices when you know what to look for. You should enjoy every detail of a vacation, even the stay in the hotel room! Next time you're planning a vacation, remember this useful advice.