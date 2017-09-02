Sleep Sound When Taking A Trip With These Hotel Ideas

A hotel room might be for business or for pleasure, but either way, you want to be comfortable and satisfied with your stay. Choosing the wrong hotel can be costly and regrettable, not to mention uncomfortable. Luckily, the tips below are here to help you avoid the nightmare of an overpriced horror of a hotel.

To keep your family active and engaged when you are in a hotel far from home, talk to the concierge when you check in to get a list of nearby attractions. At the end of each day, sit down and map out a plan for the next morning. This gives you more vacation time and less time sitting in front of a television waiting to decide what to do.

Try using price comparison sites online to find a hotel when you're on a budget. Websites like Priceline, Travelocity, Expedia, and the like can help you see all kinds of hotels in different locations. You can narrow down your searches to specific price ranges and compare them to each other.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

Upon arriving at your hotel, check your room before you unpack. Make sure there is no mold or mildew anywhere in the room. Do the sink, shower and toilet work properly? Are you given the linens and towels that you're going to need? Any problems that you notice should be reported to front desk staff right away. That way, they can be rectified or you can change rooms.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

Make location a top priority when it comes to searching for hotels. If you are going to be staying in a city and want to sight-see, it may not be wise to stay in a hotel 30 minutes away from all the action. Ask the hotel about attractions close by or look up their location on the Internet.

If there's a hotel chain you stay at often, check out their membership programs for frequent guests. They provide you with points for every stay. These points can add up to hotel restaurant discounts, spa deals, free nights and much more.

Sign up for AAA if you wish to get better hotel arrangements while you travel. AAA members receive excellent discounts on hotels, car rentals and other attractions. Parents of small children will probably like the car seat that's provided for free in a lot of locations.

If you travel often and prefer one hotel brand, consider signing up for a loyalty program. These programs offer free room upgrades, a free night's stay after so many days and other advantages. To get the most from this service, sign up to be alerted of specials the hotel may run from time to time.

If you are a smoker, know the smoking policy for the hotel in which you are staying. Many hotels still offer smoking rooms. If this is what you're looking for, inquire about these rooms. Otherwise, you might find yourself paying a high fee for smoking in a room that is designated as non-smoking.

Before making a hotel reservation, learn the hotel's policy on smoking. If you are a non-smoker, you might want to stay at a non-smoking hotel. While it is possible to book a nonsmoking room, you can still be affected by the smoke from other areas. It is not unheard of for those who smoke to stay in non-smoking rooms and proceed to smoke. Think about staying at a hotel that is totally nonsmoking if you don't want to stink when you check out.

If you plan on using any glasses from the hotel minibar, make sure that you wash them first. Even if they appear to be clean, they may have been wiped with a chemical cleaner. Many housekeeping staff use the same products that they use to clean windows and mirrors on those glasses.

Avoid using the phone in the hotel to make any calls. If you do not have a mobile phone, it would be a good idea to purchase a prepaid phone to make calls during your stay. The only exception should be if free local calls are included in the room rate.

When checking your hotel accommodations for bed bugs, begin in the bathroom. This room is usually free from bugs. So, that means it's the best place to stash your luggage and other belongings as you inspect the remainder of your suite. It is a good place for pets or children to wait for a couple minutes as well.

Did you receive a newspaper outside of your hotel room this morning? If so, chances are you will be charged for it. To avoid being charged for an unwanted newspaper, take the newspaper to the front desk and inform the desk clerk that you do not wish to receive a newspaper during your stay.

A good hotel is essential to good travel. You want to sleep soundly at night when away from home, so that you are energized, stress-free and ready to go the next day. This is true for all travel, be it business or pleasure. Use the ideas and advice you learned from this article to find your perfect future travel hotels.