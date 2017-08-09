The Best Ways To Plan A Journey The Right Way

When it's time to get away, whether for business or pleasure, the experience of traveling can be rewarding and fun. Take some tips from those who hit the highways and byways on a regular basis. A little planning and forethought can go a long way on the road to a pleasurable journey.

You can save space in your luggage by packing in large airtight bags, such as ziplocks. Find the gallon or 2 gallon size bags, pack t-shirts, socks, underwear and other lightweight fabric items in them, and then roll the air out of the bag before zipping shut. This will reduce the size of your items down and you will be able to fit more in your bag.

When traveling to less-developed areas of the world, remember to bring spare batteries for all of your electronics. Not all areas will have accessible electric outlets to charge your items, nor will every country sell even common AA or AAA batteries. It is better to come prepared than to not be able to use your camera.

When traveling on an airplane, always be sure to have everything you would need for the next day in your carry on. Since your carry on is always with you, you can be sure that if they will loose your luggage that you will be able to get by on the next day. In most cases, airlines should have your luggage to you by then.

Always keep bottled water with you when you travel. In some countries tap water is not suitable for human consumption and may contain bacteria that could make you very ill. Filters alone don't always remove these harmful microorganisms, so either buy commercial bottle water from a reliable source or boil all water before you drink it.

If you travel by air frequently, it's a good idea to learn the rules of the TSA. Every airport has a security checkpoint that you need yo pass before you can get too your plane and not knowing the security rules can make your time at the checkpoint frustrating for you and the people around you.

When eating at a restaurant where you are still unsure of the culture, pay attention to the habits of the other diners. Not only will copying them help you decide what to order, it could even prevent you from committing an embarrassing faux pas in front of the other diners.

When going on a trip, make sure to split up your bank cards, credit cards, checks and cash. Put them all into different hidden pockets of your purses and travel bags. Following this simple tip will ensure that if you do get robbed, you will not be stranded without any money.

Long flights are notorious for cramped quarters. If you stay cramped in your seat for the entire time, there is the possibility you could develop deep vein thrombosis, which can lead to blood clotting in your legs. Take some time to walk around and stretch your legs at least once every hour.

If you're going to be staying in a hotel for less than a week, don't bother unpacking. It may not be fun to live out of your suitcase, but by not unpacking things you lower your chances of leaving something behind. You wouldn't want to risk leaving something important behind.

If you're going on a cruise, pack a travel mug with you. They're great for filling up with coffee or tea while you're wandering the ship in the mornings. They can also keep you from spilling your drink while in the buffet line. And if you're going to be sitting by the pool, they'll keep your drinks nice and cool for you.

Many coffee drinkers have noticed that making coffee with tap water from the hotel produces a less-than-delicious brew. Rather than using tap water, melt some ice from the ice machines. The machines use only filtered water, which makes it far more ideal for brewing coffee and which won't turn your stomach.

Learn a few basic phrases in the local language. While it is impractical to attempt to learn the entire language of every country you visit, you should focus on memorizing some key phrases to make your journey easier. This is especially true if you have dietary restrictions, so you can inform your waiter properly and avoid potential allergies.

Give a copy of your trip itinerary to a friend or family member. In case of an accident or another situation, this can help your friends and family track down your whereabouts. Make sure you also keep in contact with this individual as you transition from one leg of your trip to the next.

Traveling is essential for business and pleasure as well. It can sometimes be difficult to navigate airports, figure routes for car travel, or even understand a bus schedule. So how do you make travel easier, and more enjoyable too? In this article we have provided a few tips that can help. We hope they will prove successful the next time you decide to travel.