Hotel Secrets To Get The Most Out Of Your StayA

You don't want to feel taken advantage of at a hotel. Any type of bad hotel experience leaves you feeling disappointed and unhappy. Rather than experiencing these problems, use the following advice to enjoy the next time you stay in a hotel.

To accommodate a small family without having to pay for more than one hotel room, look for a location that offers suites. Often the rates are competitive with single-room rates at other hotels, but the addition of a living area (and a fold-out bed) means that more of you can sleep comfortably.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

When traveling with a pet, your choices of hotels will be limited. Once you find a hotel that is pet friendly, find out what the policies are with regard to pets. Most hotels charge an extra fee for pets, and they may have designated areas in which to walk your pet. Be sure you know the particulars ahead of time to avoid potential problems later.

Look into club-level rates. While these rooms are more expensive up front, they typically offer a great value. For example, included in the price could be breakfast or dessert, Wi-Fi service or other perks, like drinks and snacks. See what is offered and decide if the extra cost is worth it to you.

When traveling with small children, try to choose a hotel that caters to them. Most hotels offer cribs. Some have playgrounds and/or pools to help keep your kids entertained. Some even offer or children's programs during the day or babysitters at night. Many hotels do not charge extra for children under a certain age to stay in the same room with their parents.

Once you get to your hotel, do not unpack until you check the room. Is it clean and free of mold and mildew? Check the toilet, the shower, and the sink to make sure they are clean and function properly. Are linens and towels in ample supply? If you notice a problem, be sure to inform the front desk right away to have these problems resolved.

Always remember to pack running clothes and any thing else you need for exercising while on your trip. This makes it easy for you to wake in the morning and get in a run. Whether you are running on roads or city streets, you will gain more knowledge about the city you are visiting while you run.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

If you are looking for deals on a hotel room, you may have to go straight to the source yourself. Many hotels do not post ads all over the Internet offering discounts. You usually have to find them yourself. Simply call potential hotels and ask them if they have any promotions or discounts.

There are many hidden fees that can substantially increase the cost of your hotel stay. For example, many hotels deliver a newspaper outside of your room and charge you for it. To ensure you are not charged for any unwanted items carefully read the contract before signing for your hotel room.

To keep your physical fitness going when you are on the road, when you check into a hotel, check out the fitness center. Even in gyms where you only see a treadmill or two and a set of dumbbells, you can still get in a bodyweight workout and a cardio routine. It may not be ideal, but it gets you through until you are back on your home turf.

Tipping the staff will ensure that you have a much better time at your hotel. Don't tip room service as it's already in the cost, but do tip your maid. Providing tips ensures that you receive good service during your hotel stay.

Here is a simple tip to help you make sure you don't leave any valuables behind in your hotel room. After checking the bathroom, drawers and closets thoroughly, take all the bed linens off the bed including sheets, blankets and pillows. Refold the linens carefully checking the bed and surrounding floor area to find any items that may have fallen out of your suitcase or pockets during your stay.

You should know that you generally aren't going to be able to do an early check-in at a hotel. You need to plan appropriately to avoid waiting in the lobby all day. The hotels need a chance to clean up your room prior to check in. You can request an early check-in ahead of time, but it may cost more.

Before you book a hotel room, research the area the hotel is located at. Is it a safe area? Is the crime rate high? Does the hotel have their own security measures? Ask if they have 24 hours front desk service or if the hotel has security cameras or security guards.

Look around for hotels that are having grand openings. These grand openings often have big savings on hotel rooms. In fact, the savings can be very significant - 20% and often more. It's a great way to get a top notch hotel stay and then pass on the word to others about the stay!

Remember that some hotels allow negotiation for room rates. It doesn't hurt to try and haggle to see if you can. It can save you some additional money, and that's always a good thing. The worst that can happen is that the receptionist says no, so give it a shot.

As you can tell, it's not too hard on people to get hotel advice. It's something you should pay attention to because things of this nature get pretty expensive. You will now be able to handle things with this advice when it comes to hotels. This is a great thing to know about for just about everyone.